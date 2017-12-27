Nasdaq, Dow struggle for gains; financials fall

U.S. stocks tried for gains in a holiday-shortened week Wednesday, helped by rising metals prices.

The Nasdaq composite and Dow Jones industrial average briefly turned negative soon after the open. Goldman Sachs had the greatest negative impact on the Dow. Financial stocks, the third-best performer for the quarter, traded 0.2 percent lower as one of two declining sectors in the S&P 500.

Energy stocks were the worst performer, falling 0.3 percent after leading S&P advancers Tuesday. Real estate investment trusts were the greatest gainer in the S&P Wednesday morning.

Copper hit a three-and-a-half year high Wednesday after China reported a 19 percent year-on-year increase in imports of the metal in November, according to Reuters.

"Obviously commodities futures have been beaten down all year. It's kind of encouraging to see this late-in-the-year resurgence," said John Caruso, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"I still think stocks are probably going to grind higher in the next week or two," Caruso said, adding he expects some profit-taking in January.