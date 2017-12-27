    ×

    Markets

    Nasdaq, Dow struggle for gains; financials fall

    Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    U.S. stocks tried for gains in a holiday-shortened week Wednesday, helped by rising metals prices.

    The Nasdaq composite and Dow Jones industrial average briefly turned negative soon after the open. Goldman Sachs had the greatest negative impact on the Dow. Financial stocks, the third-best performer for the quarter, traded 0.2 percent lower as one of two declining sectors in the S&P 500.

    Energy stocks were the worst performer, falling 0.3 percent after leading S&P advancers Tuesday. Real estate investment trusts were the greatest gainer in the S&P Wednesday morning.

    Copper hit a three-and-a-half year high Wednesday after China reported a 19 percent year-on-year increase in imports of the metal in November, according to Reuters.

    "Obviously commodities futures have been beaten down all year. It's kind of encouraging to see this late-in-the-year resurgence," said John Caruso, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

    "I still think stocks are probably going to grind higher in the next week or two," Caruso said, adding he expects some profit-taking in January.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    However, over the first 11 months of 2017, China's copper imports are down more than 10 percent from the same period in 2016, the newswire said. A private survey of Chinese businesses called the China Beige Book also said late Tuesday New York time that a slower pace of growth in hiring and manufacturing orders, among other concerning factors, point to a likely slowdown in the world's second-largest economy next year.

    The Shanghai composite closed 0.9 percent lower, while the Nikkei 225 gained 0.08 percent.

    In Europe, London's FTSE 100 climbed to an all-time high. Major European markets were closed Tuesday and Monday, and U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Christmas holiday.

    U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, dragged down by a decline in Apple shares.

    The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 posted five straight weeks of gains last week after President Donald Trump on Friday signed a bill that cuts the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. The president was able to sign the bill after Congress approved another bill to keep the federal government funded through Jan. 19.

    The Dow is on pace for its first nine-month winning streak since 1959 and the S&P is on track for its first nine-month winning streak since 1983.

    U.S. economic reports due Wednesday include The Conference Board's consumer confidence index and the pending home sales index.

    The Treasury is set to hold a 5-year note auction in the afternoon.

    Treasury yields fell, with the 2-year yield near 1.92 percent after hitting a nine-year high Tuesday. The 10-year yield traded near 2.46 percent.

    The euro topped $1.19 to hit its highest against the U.S. dollar in more than three weeks.

    U.S. crude oil prices traded half a percent lower near $59.66 a barrel after touching $60 on Tuesday for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

    Gold futures traded mildly higher near $1,288.80 an ounce.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GS
    ---
    BA
    ---