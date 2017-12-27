What billionaires and business titans say about cash handouts in 2017 (Hint: lots!)

The idea of universal basic income, or distributing cash handouts regardless of employment status, had a moment in 2017.

Billionaires and the tech elite talked about the idea publicly, with perhaps the crown jewel of UBI's moment in the cultural zeitgeist being the push Mark Zuckerberg gave the idea in his commencement speech at Harvard in May.

Here's a review of why cash handouts have been in the conversation of late — and what's been said.