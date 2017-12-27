Your first trade for Wednesday, December 27

    ×

    The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

    Tim Seymour was a buyer of Melco Crown Entertainment.

    Rich Ross was a buyer of NVIDIA.

    Gene Munster was a buyer of Tesla.

    Dan Nathan was a seller of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF.

    Trader disclosure: On December 26, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, 700.HK, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Dan Nathan is long puts FNSR, GM, INTC, SPY. Dan is short SMH.

