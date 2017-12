This week, trade is expected to be lighter across global markets as investors await the start of a new year.

U.S. stocks finished Wednesday slightly higher, while U.S. government debt yields slipped yesterday, following data that showed a drop in consumer confidence during the month of December.

As the light trade continues, investors stateside will be turning their focus to a fresh batch of economic data on Thursday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims and advance economic indicators are both due out.

Looking to the auctions space, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $28 billion in seven-year notes. The size of four separate bills auctions are all expected to be announced.

Commodities continue to be on investors' minds, after crude futures hit a more than two-year high earlier on this week. Oil prices posted minor gains on Thursday, on the back of strong data out of China.