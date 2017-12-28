Claire's pulls makeup popular with girls amid asbestos allegations

Jewelry store Claire's has pulled a number of its glittery items after allegations that they include asbestos, and is offering refunds.



Items include the bedazzled rainbow heart makeup set and metallic hot pink glitter makeup

A report Friday from WJAR-TV in Rhode Island cited Kristi Warner, who mailed her daughter's glitter makeup kit to an independent lab, which found it contained tremolite asbestos, a toxic, cancer-causing material.

Claire's said Thursday that it is hiring an independent laboratory to test the cited products.



"In the interim we have stopped sales of the products and are issuing full refunds to concerned customers," the company said. "As always, the safety of our customers and products is our top priority."

The pulled products and refunds come at a perilous time for Claire's. The retailer, which was bought by private equity firm Apollo Global Management in 2007 in a roughly $3.1 billion deal is — like many of its peers — coping with a steep debt load while also adjusting to the changing retail landscape.

Claire's has been further hurt as the malls in which many of its stores are located have lost their luster as a hotbed of teen activity.

For retailers, the holiday season is the most crucial of the year. Last year, Claire's generated roughly 30 percent of its sales in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The company earlier this month reported sales of $315 million for the fiscal third quarter, a 0.8 percent increase from the same quarter a year earlier. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization jumped more than 14 percent to $42.4 million.

As of Oct. 28, 2017, it had cash and cash equivalents of $25.8 million.