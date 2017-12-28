Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Wednesday's modest gains. Initial weekly jobless claims were unchanged at 245,000, as reported Thursday morning. The copper rally continues as the metal is up again to the $3.30 level.

-The number of Americans currently getting Social Security payments has soared to a record 61.8 million.

TAX REFORM RESULTS

-The IRS is clarifying that 2018 property taxes may be deductible for this year's taxes only if they are assessed and paid in 2017.