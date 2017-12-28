The key takeaway from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's favorite book can help you succeed in 2018

Money classics, summed up in one sentence 9:26 AM ET Mon, 13 March 2017 | 01:30

It's a lesson that Gates has been reminded of throughout his career, spanning Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he says: "Which people are you going to back? Do their roles fit their abilities? Do they have both the IQ and EQ to succeed?

"Warren is famous for this approach at Berkshire Hathaway, where he buys great businesses run by wonderful managers and then gets out of the way."

They're not the only billionaires who believe in surrounding themselves with other highly successful and motivated people.

"When you look at most big things that get done in the world, they're not done by one person, so you're going to need to build a team," says Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "No one does it alone."

