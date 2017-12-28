Wall Street aims to end this blockbuster year with a positive week

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning, a day after Wall Street rose for the first time in three sessions. The Dow was on pace for a sixth consecutive positive week, while the S&P 500 was hovering around breakeven and the Nasdaq was lower for the week. (CNBC)

With two trading days left in a year of outsized gains on hopes that President Donald Trump's policies will boost the economy, the Dow was up 25 percent in 2017, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up nearly 20 percent and almost 29 percent, respectively year-to-date. (CNBC)

Bitcoin fell 11 percent to around $13,672.16 this morning, marking the latest gyration following a major sell-off last week. The latest move came as the South Korean government said it would implement new rules to regulate cryptocurrency trading. (CNBC)



Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook saw his total compensation for 2017 jump by 47 percent, about the same percentage gain as the stock price this year, to $12.8 million. Other top executives got sizable raises for the fiscal year ending in September, as the company surpassed annual sales and profit goals. (CNBC)



* Global M&A activity surpasses $3 trillion for 4th consecutive year (FT)

Both Apple and Amazon (AMZN) are in separate discussions with Saudi Arabian officials on investing in that country, according to Reuters. Both companies already sell products in Saudi Arabia, but do so through third parties.

The final economic numbers for 2017 are out today, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET with the Labor Department's release of weekly initial jobless claims. Then at 9:45 a.m. ET, the Chicago purchasing managers index for December is released. (CNBC)

Barrick Gold (ABX), Freeport-McMoran (FCX), Goldcorp (GG) and other gold-related stocks could get a boost today, as gold prices hit a one-month high on dollar weakness. (Reuters)