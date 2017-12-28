Your first trade for Thursday, December 28

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of PepsiCo.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Western Digital.

Rich Ross was a buyer of United Rentals.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Broadcom.

Trader disclosure: On December 27, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AEO, AKS, BABA, BKD, C, ESV, F, FCX, GOOGL, HD, INTC, MAC, MSFT, MU, NBR, NUE, OA, OIH, ORCL, SBUX, T, WBA, WEN, WFC, XLF. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, DLTR, FGP, GIS, HAL, HUM, IBM, KMX, KO, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, PEP, PFE, STZ, TGT, TPX, UPS, WBA, WDC, WFC. Bought calls FCX, NUE, WBA, WEN. Sold calls AABA, AFSI, APC, BHP, JBLU, JD, JPM, MRO, OIH, PANW, SCCO, SFM, WAB, WTW, XLV. Bought long stock FGP, STZ. Sold long stock GM, SNBR, WEN. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, 700.HK, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Bought TIF. Dan Nathan is long puts FNSR, GM, INTC, SPY. Dan is short SMH.



