A 20-year-old tweeted a viral thread of 2017's top feel-good stories

Fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter of the Iowa football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 7, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Matthew Holst | Getty Images
2017 has been a year of astonishing natural disaster, political divisiveness and global tension. It's nice to be reminded that beneath all the disheartening news, there are uplifting stories offering glimpses of humanity at its best.

Jacob Atkins, a 20-year-old biology major at the University of Iowa, shared a thread on Twitter last week that has since blown up of some of these lesser-known feel-good stories.

"Since I'm bored and 2017 was full of negative news stories, I've found some positive stories you probably didn't hear about," he wrote.

Atkins has since said the response has been totally overwhelming, reports Buzzfeed, which sourced and confirmed the tweets, and he hopes that "people take away that there is always some good even if it's hard to see."

At the time of publication, the thread has 239,000 favorites.

Here it is:

