5 ways to boost your chances of getting a promotion in 2018

If you didn't get a promotion in 2017, or if you're hoping to get another one in 2018, making a plan to get ahead now is a good idea. Getting a promotion doesn't happen instantly, often it takes months, or years, to lay the groundwork.

Career coaches and authors recommend setting up a meeting with your boss in which you make it clear you'd like to talk about your performance and compensation months in advance. But even before you set this meeting, you want to make sure you're ready to present your best case.

If you're ready to take your career to the next level in 2018, there are a few strategies you can start developing now.