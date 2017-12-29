Apple's battery mea culpa joins rapidly growing list of corporate apologies

Following an uproar over recent reports that Apple slows down older iPhones, the company released a 766-word statement on Thursday, apologizing to its customers.

Apple said it would never "intentionally shorten the life of any product," but acknowledged that users of earlier generations of phones could experience longer launch times for apps and other performance reductions to improve power management.

"We apologize," the company said. "There's been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, so we would like to clarify and let you know about some changes we're making."

Apple said it is slashing $50 off the out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement for the next year, bringing the cost down to $29 for anyone with an iPhone 6, or any newer model, starting in late January. And a software update that will hit early next year will give users more insight into battery life.

As the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $898 billion (which fell to $872 billion after Friday's market open), any kerfuffle involving Apple's flagship product is a big deal. But as far as business scandals requiring formal apologies go, other companies have had it much worse.

Here are some of the most notable corporate regrets of the year and some really big ones from years past, listed in reverse chronological order.