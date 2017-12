Trading has been lighter than usual this week as investors get ready for the new year. Consequently, key trends and potential market-moving events will be of key importance to market-watchers from now on, as the final day of trading looms.

In the penultimate session of the year on Thursday, U.S. stocks finished slightly higher with the Dow Jones industrial average securing another record close.

Meantime, U.S. government debt yields rose in the previous session, after economic data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits remained unchanged and the Chicago PMI beat expectations.

With no major economic data or auction announcements due out on Friday, investors are likely to be turning their attention to 2018 and questioning what the new year could bring for investors.

Commodities continue to be on investors' minds after U.S. crude rose above $60 on Friday. Oil prices were boosted during trade, after a surprise decline in U.S. production and commercial crude inventories.