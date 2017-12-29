    ×

    New year, new tax brackets. Here's where you stand

    • The seven bracket system stays in place.
    • New rates are 10 percent, 12 percent, 22 percent, 24 percent, 32 percent, 35 percent and 37 percent.
    President Donald Trump speaks about the tax reform legislation in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, December 13, 2017.
    Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
    It's now 2018, and a raft of changes to the tax code are in effect – including updates to income tax brackets.

    The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in December, maintains the same seven-bracket structure that was in force previously. However, Congress has tweaked the rates and the income levels at which they apply.

    Prior to the new law, the seven tax brackets were 10 percent, 15 percent, 25 percent, 28 percent, 33 percent, 35 percent and 39.6 percent.

    Now, the tax code pegs the new rates at 10 percent, 12 percent, 22 percent, 24 percent, 32 percent, 35 percent and 37 percent.

    See below for a breakdown of the income tax brackets for singles.

    Rate
    Taxable Income Bracket
    10% 0 to $9,525
    12% $9,525 to $38,700
    22% $38,700 to $82,500
    24% $82,500 to $157,500
    32% $157,500 to $200,000
    35% $200,000 to $500,000
    37% $500,000 and up

    Here are the rates for married couples who file jointly.

    Rate
    Taxable Income Bracket
    10% 0 to $19,050
    12% $19,050 to $77,400
    22% $77,400 to $165,000
    24% $165,000 to $315,000
    32% $315,000 to $400,000
    35% $400,000 to $600,000
    37% $600,000 and up

    Finally, these are the rates for heads of household.

    Rate
    Taxable Income Bracket
    10% 0 to $13,600
    12% $13,600 to $51,800
    22% $51,800 to $82,500
    24% $82,500 to $157,500
    32% $157,500 to $200,000
    35% $200,000 to $500,000
    37% $500,000 and up

    For comparison, here's how 2018 brackets would have looked under the old tax code.

    Rate
    Single
    Married Filing Jointly
    Head of Household
    10% 0 to $9,525 0 to $19,050 0 to $13,600
    15% $9,525 to $38,700 $19,050 to $77,400 $13,600 to $51,850
    25% $38,700 to $93,700 $77,400 to $156,150 $51,850 to $133,850
    28% $93,700 to $195,450 $156,150 to $237,950 $133,850 to $216,700
    33% $195,450 to $424,950 $237,950 to $424,950 $216,700 to $424,950
    35% $424,950 to $426,700 $424,950 to $480,050 $424,950 to $453,350
    39.60% $426,700 and up $480,050 and up $453,350 and up

    Financial advisors have been concerned about the rates and brackets because they are instrumental in shaping financial planning strategies. That includes managing retirees' income in order to get the preferential rate of zero on long-term capital gains and dividends.

    "The rates are one thing, but the brackets — we want to know at what income levels do these brackets apply," said Keith Fenstad, partner and director of financial planning at Tanglewood Total Wealth Management in Houston.

