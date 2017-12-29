How to answer 4 of the most common interview questions

Mary Grace Gardner of The Young Professionista says that hiring managers ask this question in part because they want to bring on people who will work for the company for many years. She says "employers want to get a sense of how long you intend to be in a company or role."

In order to reassure interviewers that you see a future working with them, applicants should demonstrate the ways in which they plan to grow with the company. "Show that your career goals and expectations are aligned with how careers unfold in the company," says Roy Cohen, career coach and author of The Wall Street Professional's Survival Guide.

For instance, you could say, "One reason I am excited about this role is because the opportunities for growth align with my career goals. I hope to one day lead a team like this one."

Career coach Angela Copeland says that interviewees should balance being excited about the future without seeming unsatisfied about the role they are currently applying for. In order to strike this balance, "don't give an answer that shows that you have no idea what you want in the future," she warns. "And don't give an answer that shows you are not satisfied with the job you're interviewing for."