The brilliant reason Jay Leno has never touched a dime of his 'Tonight Show' money

If you're resolving to save more money in 2018, you may want to take a cue from self-made millionaire Jay Leno.

The comedian and former host of NBC's "The Tonight Show" has used a brilliant money-saving strategy since he began his career.

From the moment he entered the working world, "I always had two incomes," Leno told CNBC Make It last year. "I'd bank one, and I'd spend one."

And he made sure to spend the smaller amount.

"When I was younger, I would always save the money I made working at the car dealership, and I would spend the money I made as a comedian," he said.

"When I started to get a bit famous, the money I was making as a comedian was way more than the money I was making at the car dealership, so I would bank that and spend the car dealership money."