Mark Cuban: If I lost everything and had to start over, here's what I would do   

The end of the year is typically a time to reflect, reset and prepare for the year ahead. It can also be an opportunity to celebrate your good fortune, and to consider what might have been.

Self-made billionaire Mark Cuban, for example, knows how lucky he is. But if the "Shark Tank" investor and Dallas Mavericks owner lost everything overnight, Cuban believes he could do it all again.

His first step would be to go out and get two gigs.

"I would get a job as a bartender at night and a sales job during the day, and I would start working," Cuban said in an episode of the podcast "How I Built This" last December.