Pershing Square says it has reached an agreement to settle lawsuits related to Allergan

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square announced Friday it has reached an "agreement in principle" to settle the firm's lawsuits over the attempted acquisition of Allergan by Pershing Square and Valeant Pharmaceuticals in 2014.

The hedge fund firm and Valeant will split the $290 million settlement with Pershing Square paying $194 million and Valeant paying $96 million, subject to court approval.

"We continue to believe the case had absolutely no merit," said Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman in the release. "We decided, however, that it was in the best interest of our investors to settle the case now instead of continuing to spend substantial time and resources pursuing the litigation."

