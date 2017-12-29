Survey depicts a day in a drug user's life, and it's pretty normal

They get about nine hours of sleep per night and prefer eggs for breakfast, and the majority hold jobs.

No, these aren't average Americans. They are daily and habitual illicit drug users.

According to a survey by Take 5 Media Group for Addictions.com, people who reported using illicit drugs on a daily or habitual basis adhere to pretty unremarkable routines in their everyday lives.

"I wanted to dive deep into what the daily life of someone who is addicted to drugs is like," said Logan Freedman, the data scientist who spearheaded the survey for Addictions.com.

To compile the results, Freedman and his team surveyed 1,057 people across all 50 states. The majority of respondents made $59,999 or less per year. About 22 percent of responses came from California and Florida, and about two-thirds of total respondents were male.

Everyone surveyed was trusted to self-report.

The survey grouped respondents into six categories, based on their drugs of choice: Adderall, cocaine, ecstasy, hallucinogens, methamphetamine and opiates.

"As we started collecting the data, we found out that most drug addicts are pretty similar to everyday people," Freedman said.

Most habitual drug users getting seven to 10 hours of sleep per night. Most reported waking up sometime around 8:00 a.m., and getting to work anywhere from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m daily.

A majority of respondents from all categories preferred eggs for breakfast.