Alabamians retained some levity during a bruising special U.S. Senate election that pitted an underdog Democrat against a Republican facing accusations of sexual misconduct with teenagers.
For example, Jesus got two votes in Cherokee County in northeast Alabama from voters who chose to write-in their vote instead of picking one of the listed options, Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore. The county has a population of about 26,000, according to U.S. Census data.
In Colbert County, population 54,000, The Will of God, U R Mom, and Robert Kennedy Jr. vied, unsuccessfully, for the top write-in spot.
Ultimately, Jones won the vote and was certified the victor this week despite Moore's refusal to concede. Below are some of the best write-in candidates as they are listed in the full election results.
Disney's most popular rodent has no known ties to Alabama's political scene. The first article of the U.S. Constitution requires senators to be inhabitants of the state they represent, so Mickey's odds were long from the start.
As Trump's preferred candidate to run against Doug Jones, Strange lost during the primary to Moore. He had been appointed to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
As CNBC has previously reported, University of Alabama football coach Saban always scores a respectable number of write-in votes. Saban is a big deal in Alabama, and for good reason: His career record is 221-62-1, according to SB Nation. Roll Tide.
The actor-director and onetime mayor of Carmel, California, addressed the 2012 Republican National Convention — he spoke to an empty chair, pretending it was then-President Barack Obama.
The mysterious character in Harper Lee's classic 1960 novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" would probably shy away from the fame the special election brings. Actor Robert Duvall portrayed him in the Oscar-winning 1962 movie adaptation. The novel and the film take place in Maycomb, Alabama, which, like Radley, is not real.
Sessions, who represented the state in the U.S. Senate for 20 years, now serves as Trump's attorney general. His appointment to the Trump administration spurred the special election by leaving a vacant seat.
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., was actually running in this race, but lost in the primary. He then endorsed Moore.