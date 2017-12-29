The stock market aims to end a record-filled 2017 on an up note

U.S. stock futures were higher on the final trading day of the year. The Dow on Thursday hit its 71st record high close of 2017, the most in a single calendar year. Wall Street was on track to post its best year since 2013. (CNBC)

The Dow and S&P 500 could post their sixth consecutive week of gains. The Dow hasn't done that since 1954, the S&P since 1971. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each had only one negative month this year.

Ahead of Friday's session, the yearly gains were nearly 26 percent for the Dow, about 20 percent for the S&P, and almost 30 percent for Nasdaq. The banner year for stocks continued a rally that really got going after Donald Trump won the presidency in November 2016.



* ETFs attract a record of more than $465 billion in new cash this year (WSJ)

Apple (AAPL), whose stock surged 47 percent in 2017, issued an apology for the recent revelation that its software slows down older iPhones to prevent excessive battery draining. Apple, which said it didn't intentionally shorten the lives of its products or degrade the user experience, is cutting the price for replacing an out-of-warranty battery to $29 from $79. (CNBC)

U.S. oil prices hit their highest level since mid-2015 on the final trading day of the year as an unexpected fall in American output and a fall in commercial crude inventories stoked buying. WTI was up about 11 percent for 2017, on pace for a second straight positive year. (Reuters)



* Nat gas prices surge due to cold snap, but still 20% lower for 2017 (CNBC)