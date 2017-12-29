This is the currency that performs best at the start of a new year

If you are wondering which currency, other than the U.S. dollar, to hold at the start of a new year, past trades show you'll be better off with euros.

Using data analytics platform Kensho, CNBC looked at the average return when holding sterling, euros and the yen against the dollar at the start of a new year.

It concluded that for the last three years, you'd have been mostly better off with euros.

"Last year, most people went into the year with the view that the USD (dollar) was going to continue to rally strongly due largely to the expected stimulus from President Trump's policies," Itay Tuchman, global head of foreign exchange trade at Citi, told CNBC via email.

"Add to this mix that both the EUR (euro) and the GBP (sterling) were facing significant uncertainties from a political perspective, which would keep them under pressure," he added.