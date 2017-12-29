Top VC deals: SoftBank invests in Uber at last, and Club Med owners bet on Hellobike

Chinese tech firms went public on U.S. exchanges at a robust clip in 2017, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Alibaba, JD.com or Baidu — all companies that have drawn investor interest since their market debuts here. LexinFintech was the latest to list stateside with an IPO on the Nasdaq on Dec. 21.

The company runs the online consumer lending platform Fenquile in China, and targets college-educated, young adults who need credit for smaller purchases.

Prior to its IPO, the company was backed by Bertelsmann, Matrix Partners and JD.com, among others. It raised $108 million in its IPO, after originally seeking to raise $500 million and downsizing expectations to $120 million. The stock has risen 10 percent in the company's first week.