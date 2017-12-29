Where to go in 2018: Rock climbing in Reno, culture in Paris or a taste of Detroit's renaissance

For some, a rewarding year-end tradition is settling in with a map and a glass of wine, tallying up all the places traveled in the past year — and making a fresh list of cities to visit once the calendar resets.

The editors at a variety of travel sites and publications share extensive lists of hot destinations and top picks each year. National Geographic suggests far-flung cities such as Harar, Ethiopia; Tbilisi, Georgia; Oaxaca, Mexico; and Sydney in 2018.

For their Best in Travel 2018 suggestions, editors at Lonely Planet have put together multiple top travel destinations like Chile, South Korea and Portugal. One surprise mention is Detroit, which is bouncing back after years of decline.

The possibilities of where to go next can seem endless, as well as expensive. In addition to time of year, travel prices "are all about supply and demand," said Hipmunk's CEO and co-founder, Adam Goldstein.

"In this case, demand is in response to things like currency fluctuations and perception of which destinations are 'hot,' while supply is determined by factors such as airlines launching new routes or changing what size planes they're using," he said.

Travel experts have a long list of suggested destinations, and plenty of tips for those looking to get started on planning next year's journeys.