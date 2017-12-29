We all get the same 24 hours in a day.

For Daymond John, those hours are packed. When he's not busy overseeing businesses like Fubu, his fashion brand, or Blueprint + Co., his co-working space venture, he's tending to his investments made on ABC's "Shark Tank," authoring books and being a father.

To help ensure success at all of these ventures, he avoids one activity.

"I don't binge-watch TV," John tells CNBC Make It.

"The reason why is because I value my time, and I know that I'm going to get caught up on 'Game of Thrones,'" he says. "I just don't have the time."

It isn't just HBO or Netflix. Binge-watching new shows, playing video games and becoming engrossed in hours of NFL games can all cause your productivity to plummet, John says.

"A lot of people sit there and go, 'I wonder how come I can't make it anywhere in life?' yet they just played 'Black Ops' for 15 hours that week and they just watched nine football games," he adds, referring to the "Call of Duty" shooter video game. "I'm going to break something to you: In every single football game, somebody is going to win and somebody is going to lose.

"That's it, you don't need to watch them anymore!"