Your first trade for Friday, December 29

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of JPMorgan.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Sea Limited.

Carter Worth is a buyer of PotashCorp.

Dan Nathan is a buyer of AutoNation.

Trader disclosure: On December 28, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AEO, AKS, BABA, BKD, C, ESV, F, FCX, GOOGL, HD, INTC, MAC, MSFT, MU, NBR, NUE, OA, OIH, ORCL, SBUX, T, WBA, WEN, XLF, XOM. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, DLTR, FGP, GIS, HAL, HUM, IBM, KMX, KO, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, PEP, PFE, STZ, TGT, TPX, UPS, WBA, WDC, WFC. Bought calls XOM. Sold calls WFC. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Dan Nathan is long puts SPY. Dan is long calls AN, GM, INTC. Dan is short SMH. Bought calls AN, GM, INTC. Sold puts FNSR, GM, INTC.



