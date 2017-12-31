Move over Mark Zuckerberg — another automated butler at a Singapore hotel is stealing the spotlight.

A year ago, the Facebook founder lifted the curtain on his efforts to engineer a robot butler named "Jarvis," named after the loyal family assistant of "Iron Man." Along those lines, the M Social hotel has its own answer to a robotic concierge: A handy helper named AURA.

The robot is specifically designed to make room service deliveries to hotel guests. AURA, which stands for "Automated Room-Service Associate," is designed to avoid obstacles, operate the elevator and make a phone call to the guest's room when she is outside.

In fact, AURA's manufacturer, San Francisco based Savioke, has robots in hotels both in and outside of the U.S. Its automated squad includes "Wally" at the Residence Inn in Los Angeles, and the Aloft Hotel's "Botlr," a robot butler at several of the hotel's locations. The company was founded in the fall of 2013, and has raised more than $20 million in funding to date from investors including Intel Capital, Disney and Google Ventures, among others.

"Our primary function right now is delivery," Tessa Lau, Savioke's CTO and "chief robot whisperer," told CNBC recently.

"When we started, honestly, no one believed we could do hotel delivery. It had never been done before, no one had heard of it, there was a lot of skepticism," she said. "People were wondering, 'how would that work? Could you really do it? Do hotels really want it?'"