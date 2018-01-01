In November 2016, voters in California approved a ballot measure known as Proposition 64, legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana statewide. The initiative, which took full effect on Jan. 1, will make California the largest legal pot market in the world.

For decades, California has been home to a massive black market cannabis industry, supplying as much as 70 percent of the nation's marijuana. The historic epicenter of that industry and of America's pot culture in general is remote Humboldt County — a rugged coastal region 200 miles north of San Francisco. It is here, at the end of twisting mountain roads, nestled in dark redwood forests, that homesteaders have grown marijuana by the truckload for several generations.

Starting with the "back-to-landers" and free-spirited hippie movement in the late 1960s, growers refined the science of pot farming here. Years of genetic cross-matching and plant testing led to the perfection of dozens of separate THC-heavy strains, catapulting the Humboldt pot business into a billion-dollar industry. While medical marijuana has been legal in California since 1996, the vast majority of Humboldt County pot has been a black market product — illegally grown and illegally sold.

With the passage of Prop 64, there's one question on the minds of many residents here – how will the legalization of pot affect the wider economy of Humboldt County? Will the green gold in the hills ever flow down to Main Street?



On the dim thoroughfares of Eureka, Humboldt County's largest population center, there are scant signs of a massive, ubiquitous industry. Homelessness and vagrancy are prolific. The crime rate is high. In the downtown historic district, there is a scattering of high-end restaurants and upscale boutiques, but a few blocks over, the cityscape changes to boarded up buildings and fleabag motels.

"Based upon the billion dollars that's generated here, our streets should be lined with gold," said Humboldt County Sheriff Billy Honsal.

That paradox applies to the rest of Humboldt County. This area is rife with poorly maintained roads, schools that appear to be dilapidated, and underfunded municipal services. On paper, Humboldt is one of the poorest counties in California, with a poverty rate well above the national average. And yet, the hills of this region are dotted with multimillion-dollar cannabis farms. So what gives?

Honsal says a big part of the problem is the banking industry, which is federally regulated, and still largely inaccessible to cannabis related businesses. Simply put, banks have long shunned marijuana money, fearing federal consequences. "Where can they put this money?" said Honsal.

"Lots of money's leaving here. It's going all over the world. There are people here that have invested in marijuana here so they can support industry elsewhere. I've heard of people buying houses in the Grand Caymans. I've heard of people buying property in South America with their marijuana money," Honsal said.

In Humboldt County, cash is king. Because of federal law, growers face hurdles taking out business loans or establishing equity through the U.S. banking system. And yet one study showed that one out of every four dollars circulating in Humboldt is directly tied to the cannabis industry. In a place where even the local utilities have cash counting machines at every counter, the money may flow down from the hills, but not in the ways you might expect.

"We have a very generous community here," Honsal said, noting that local nonprofits and community organizations are heavily reliant on the generosity of local pot growers. Deep pocketed donors often show up at school fundraisers with bags full of cash, he said. But it's a haphazard arrangement, and hardly reliable.

Honsal is hopeful that the influx of tax revenue from the legalization of cannabis will institutionalize the community benefits of the pot industry. Humboldt County is set to receive $7.3 million in marijuana excise tax revenue in the coming fiscal year, a portion of which Honsal intends to use to hire two new deputies for his drug enforcement unit.