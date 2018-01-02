How Airbnb went from 1,400 guests on New Year's Eve 2009, to more than 3 million

In 2009, 1,400 guests stayed in Airbnb for New Year's Eve. On Sunday for 2017, more than 3 million guests did.
That's according to a recent tweet from co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky.
Guests on airbnb over New Year's
The accommodations-rental platform founded by Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nate Blecharczyk has raised almost $4.5 billion from investors, according to Crunchbase, and is valued north of $30 billion. There are currently 4 million Airbnb rentals across the world in 65,000 cities and 191 countries.
The growth of the accommodations-rental, travel platform has been remarkably swift. Just a decade ago, in 2007, the seeds for Airbnb were planted when Chesky and then-roommate Gebbia rented air beds to three guests in their apartment on Rausch Street in San Francisco, because a local design conference had booked up all the rooms in local hotels. The cash the roommates made went toward rent.
It would be easy to say "the rest is history," but Airbnb almost wasn't. It took some quick thinking and stunts to build the company users know and love today.