Amazon and Salesforce have long searched for alternatives to Oracle's technology — and now, the pair have made "significant progress" toward that goal, unnamed sources told The Information in a report published on Tuesday.

Salesforce is developing its own alternative to Oracle's database, while Amazon is moving toward open-source technology called NoSQL, sources told The Information. If Amazon and Salesforce could move away from Oracle, it could be proof that other big businesses could, too, one consultant told The Information.

Oracle's database technology, as well as the coding language Java, have been the market standard in many industries since at least the 1990s, as one of the first databases to support "http" technologies online.

But as more businesses have looked to move their data onto the cloud, Amazon's Web Services have emerged as the most popular option. While Amazon has long had gripes with Oracle, the growing rivalry between the two companies — as well as anti-AWS salvos from Oracle boss Larry Ellison — have added fuel to the fire, according to The Information.

Salesforce, too, has been the target of attacks from Oracle. The two companies openly sparred over the past two years over which one would be first to reach $10 billion in enterprise software cloud sales.

Oracle declined to comment. Amazon and Salesforce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For more on the drama between Oracle and Amazon and Salesforce, see the full report at The Information.com.