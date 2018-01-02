One controversial stock was at the top of Jim Cramer's mind as the CNBC host looked back on its annual gains on the first official trading day of 2018: Apple.

"Apple's about as hard to own right now as it's been at any point in the last couple of years," the "Mad Money" host acknowledged. "From all the negative comments of late, you'd think that Apple's stock must have lost people fortunes, but it actually finished last year up 46.1 percent."

But Cramer said that the weakness, caused in part by bearish chartists predicting a correction and in part by the smartphone maker's "battery gate" debacle, shouldn't continue this year.

"I bet the company's service revenue continues to grow — Apple still, after two years, isn't getting enough credit for that one," Cramer said. "While the stock may not be ready for a shortfall, we haven't heard enough negative things from worthwhile sources to make me want to give up on this one. No way."

Better yet, Apple's $269 billion cash hoard overseas could still be put to work as the new tax law implements bigger incentives for corporations to repatriate their cash, Cramer added.

"I'm sticking to my guns: you own Apple, you don't trade it," the "Mad Money" host concluded.