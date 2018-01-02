    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Buy Becton Dickinson's stock hand over fist

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Becton Dickinson: "I think it's a strong buy. It's one of my absolute favorites and it's a local company. I would pick it up hand over fist through this weakness."

    Hain Celestial: "It had some financial irregularities. They are now behind. The problem is a lot of people feel it's a takeover [target], and I don't think that Irwin Simon, who runs it, feels that way. So I would say, you know what? There are better fish to fry right now, but it's not as bad as when it had those financial problems."

    Carnival Corp.: "The answer is buy, buy, buy! I'll tell you, they delivered an amazing quarter and didn't get enough credit."

