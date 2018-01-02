E-Trade begins CME bitcoin trading as of Tuesday evening

E-Trade Financial has opened trading in CME bitcoin futures for customers beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to its website.

It is the latest online brokerage to expand trading in the relatively new products.

Futures exchanges Cboe and CME began offering bitcoin futures in mid-December after a wild run-up in the price of the underlying bitcoin cryptocurrency last year.

Interactive Brokers also rolled out trading in the products last month, and TD Ameritrade and E-Trade began offering customers access to Cboe futures as well.

Cboe Global Markets was the first to offer a bitcoin future followed a week later by CME.