Europe markets seen mixed as investors monitor geopolitical unrest

In Asia, shares surged to decade highs on Tuesday after a survey of Chinese manufacturing activity showed stronger-than-anticipated market sentiment. The Caixin index of Chinese industry rose to a four-month high in December, beating analyst forecasts and sending Shanghai blue-chip stocks more than 1 percent higher.

The unexpectedly robust economic data comes at a time when the world's second-largest economy is cracking down on industrial pollution and attempts to negotiate a cooling property market.

Global sentiment was supported by news that North Korea had adopted an unusually conciliatory tone with South Korea. In his annual New Year's Day address, leader Kim Jong Un said he wished for a "peaceful resolution" with Seoul.

Elsewhere, Iranian protesters attacked police stations late into the night on Monday, news agency and social media reports said, as security forces struggled to contain the boldest challenge to the clerical leadership since unrest in 2009.

In commodities, oil prices edged higher on Wednesday morning, amid unrest in Iran and ongoing supply cuts by OPEC and Russia. Brent crude traded at around $67.14 a barrel, up 0.4 percent, while U.S. crude was seen at $60.64, up 0.36 percent.