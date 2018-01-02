Social media companies could face huge fines from German hate speech law

Germany has started enforcing a controversial hate speech law that carries hefty fines for social media companies that fail to quickly remove objectionable content.

The law, which was passed in June, went into effect Monday, officially granting internet companies like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube-parent Google just a 24-hour window to remove offending posts.

The law carries fines of up to $60 million if companies fail to remove posts that are "obviously illegal" within 24 hours. It grants a week to consider more ambiguous cases.

The Network Enforcement Act, colloquially referred to as the "Facebook law," also includes defamatory posts and incitements of violence.

Given the history of the Nazi era, Germany is especially sensitive to hate crimes.