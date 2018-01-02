This high school senior says he is spending $1,700 on college applications   

One high school senior says he is forking over $1,700 for college, even before being admitted.

Ash Parasa, a high school senior at Morris County School of Technology in Denville, New Jersey, reveals to Money that he will be paying more than a grand for the flurry of fees that come with applying for college.

After adding up the costs associated with submitting 20 college applications, ACT and SAT subject test reports and a supplemental financial aid application — called the CSS — the total comes to $1,700, the high school student says. His parents "willingly" spent the money, according to Money, but he acknowledges that the price is pretty steep.

"It's a lot of money that I think we shouldn't have to pay just to apply to college," Parasa tells Money.