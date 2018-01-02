Iran protests feel different, 'almost populism on the move,' says former NATO commander

The anti-government protests in Iran feel different than the 2009 uprising, with the unrest more broad-based and occurring in more cities, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis told CNBC on Tuesday.
Several hundred people have been arrested in cities across the country, according to officials and social media, as police intensified their crackdown against the demonstrations that began last week.
"This one is almost populism on the move. There's real dissatisfaction in the Iranian population with the lack of growth in the economy, which they were promised," Stavridis said in an interview with "Power Lunch."