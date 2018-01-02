'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary: Do this simple exercise to be financially successful in 2018

If you hope to see more money in your bank account in 2018 than you did last year, you'll need a strategy to get there. While tackling your earning, saving and spending habits can seem daunting, it doesn't have to be complicated.

In fact, it can be as simple as doing this exercise — all you need is a piece of paper and a pen, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary tells CNBC Make It.

"Take a 90-day period in your life, three months," O'Leary says. Add up all of the money you earned or received. "Gifts you get, the job you've got, if you work a part-time job, if you sell stuff on eBay, whatever it is, list every source of income over that three-month period."

Then, on the other side of the sheet of paper, tally your expenses.

"Make sure you capture every dime you spent in that period, I don't care what it is," he says. "A double latte, I don't care — list it."

Taking a look at October, November and December of 2017 will help you get a sense of your consumption habits overall, O'Leary explains.

"A three-month period is a really good snapshot of what your lifestyle is, including all the purchases you make in clothing, in fashion, the places you go, the vacations you take. Every use of funds," he says.