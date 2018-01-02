Lulu draws downgrade from Citi: There's 'less room for disappointment'

Lululemon expectations have improved so much that the upside opportunity has evaporated for investors, according to Citigroup.

Despite solid holiday performance and "product newness" driving sales at the athletic apparel retailer, Citi analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded shares of Lululemon to neutral Tuesday.

"We believe expectations are now elevated for a strong fourth quarter and continued momentum into fiscal year 2018, creating less room for disappointment" Lejuez wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "Although Lululemon is one of the more attractive square footage growth stories in softlines retail, we believe expectations are high and the risk reward is balanced."

Despite the call, the stock rose 2 percent on Tuesday, to $80.22 a share.