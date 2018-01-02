Mixed open seen for 2018’s first stock session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, following the best year for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq in four years. A late sell-off Friday shaved a chunk off recent gains, and Wall Street momentum has slowed down a bit. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is offering $29 replacement batteries immediately, a month earlier than planned. That comes after Apple's admission that iOS software may slow down older iPhones in order to prevent spontaneous shutdowns due to battery wear. (CNBC)

Bitcoin futures on the CME began the new year in the red and weresharply lower this morning. CME, the world's largest futures exchange, launched its own bitcoin futures contract in December under the ticker "BTC". (CNBC)

Oil prices notched their strongest start to a calendar year since 2014 today, amid anti-government protests in Iran and production cuts. It was the first time since January 2014 that both crude oil benchmarks had opened the year above $60 a barrel. (CNBC)