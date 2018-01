A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher to begin the first day of trading for 2018.

-Gold is near a 3-month high at the $1,313 per ounce level.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are flat and holding at the $60 a barrel level. Unrest in Iran is the "x-factor" in energy trading now. Gasoline prices are at $2.48 a gallon, national average. That's 4 cents more per gallon than a week ago today.