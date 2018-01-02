Tony Robbins: A to-do list isn’t the best way to achieve your goals—this is

If you're thinking about using a to-do list to tackle your New Year's resolutions, you may want to think again. There's a more effective way to manage your time and accomplish your goals, according to a blog post by self-made millionaire Tony Robbins.

Although to-do lists can be great tools to help you organize your priorities, they can also "make you feel like you're being productive without actually accomplishing anything," Robbins writes.

"Instead of taking time out of your day to create and worry over a to-do list, you should turn to a more effective system for time management."

That system is called the Rapid Planning Method, which he breaks down into these five steps: