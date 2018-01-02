Trump claims Democrats are 'doing nothing' to protect young immigrants ahead of bipartisan meeting

President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that Democrats "are doing nothing" to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The president's tweet further inflames sensitive congressional talks on legislation to shield those individuals from deportation.

In September, Trump ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with a six-month delay to force congressional action. If lawmakers cannot reach a solution by March 5, those immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children will no longer be protected from deportation or have the ability to work in the country.

On Wednesday, bipartisan congressional leaders plan to meet with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and White House legislative affairs director Marc Short to discuss DACA and the looming Jan. 19 government funding deadline. Republicans have pushed for more border security funding in exchange for immigrant protections.

While Democrats have signaled they could support such a deal, Trump complicated matters last week by insisting on including money for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border in an agreement. Democrats have said they will not vote for funding for the proposed barrier.