Apple is now replacing batteries on iPhone 6 smartphones or later models for $29.



The company had announced last week that it planned to offer replacements in late January. In an updated statement, it said it is "happy to offer our customers the lower pricing right away," according to Axios.

Apple had charged $79 for a battery replacement but dropped the price after it was criticized for slowing down older iPhones in order to maintain performance on aging batteries.

Additionally, while Apple originally suggested that it was only going to replace batteries that failed its tests, French blog iGeneration said Apple will now replace the battery for $29, no matter the status.

You should replace your iPhone 6 battery if you've owned the phone for a couple years and if it feels slower than normal. Since Apple throttles performance as the battery starts to lose its charging power, this is a good way to make sure your phone is still running in top shape.

Owners of the iPhone 6 or later can begin the battery replacement online through Apple's website or by visiting an Apple Store.