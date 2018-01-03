LG is reportedly building larger 6.5-inch screens for Apple's next iPhone

LG is preparing to build new OLED screens for an upcoming 6.5-inch iPhone, according to The Korea Herald.

LG will reportedly provide the larger panels while Samsung will continue to ship its OLED screens for smaller "5.8- or 6-inch screens." The iPhone X is the first phone Apple used OLED panels on. They're brighter and more colorful than traditional LCD panels, and Samsung is currently the sole provider.

LG Display doesn't have the same sort of capacity as Samsung, however. The Korea Herald said Samsung can pump out 10 million screens a month while LG is aiming to hit around 6 million screens per month.

Earlier reports from KGI suggested that Apple is gearing up to launch three new iPhones in 2018, including one with a 6.5-inch display, and two others with 5.8-inch and 6.1-inch screens. Apple is reportedly trying to cram larger batteries inside next year's iPhones, too.