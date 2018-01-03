    ×

    Tech

    LG is reportedly building larger 6.5-inch screens for Apple's next iPhone

    • LG Display is reportedly gearing up to build new screens for Apple's next iPhone.
    • Samsung is currently the sole provider of Apple's OLED panel used in the iPhone X.
    • LG may not have as much capacity as Samsung does to ship panels.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook (R) and Apple chief design officer Jonathan Ive (L) look at the new Apple iPhone X during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California.
    Getty Images
    LG is preparing to build new OLED screens for an upcoming 6.5-inch iPhone, according to The Korea Herald.

    LG will reportedly provide the larger panels while Samsung will continue to ship its OLED screens for smaller "5.8- or 6-inch screens." The iPhone X is the first phone Apple used OLED panels on. They're brighter and more colorful than traditional LCD panels, and Samsung is currently the sole provider.

    LG Display doesn't have the same sort of capacity as Samsung, however. The Korea Herald said Samsung can pump out 10 million screens a month while LG is aiming to hit around 6 million screens per month.

    Earlier reports from KGI suggested that Apple is gearing up to launch three new iPhones in 2018, including one with a 6.5-inch display, and two others with 5.8-inch and 6.1-inch screens. Apple is reportedly trying to cram larger batteries inside next year's iPhones, too.