On Tuesday, the first trading day of 2018, U.S. markets finished trade in the black with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up above 100 points.

U.S. government debt yields started the year higher on Tuesday.

Switching focus to today's session, the main piece of data set to shake up sentiment is the FOMC minutes. The document will contain the minutes of the U.S. central bank's meeting in December.

Last month, the institution raised interest rates by a quarter point and hiked its growth outlook for the U.S. economy. Investors are expected to pore over the latest minutes — when they are released at 2 p.m. ET today — to see if the Fed provides clues as to how the U.S. economy is currently performing.

Elsewhere, routine mortgage applications are set to be released at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the manufacturing ISM report on business and construction spending, both due out at 10 a.m. ET.

No auctions are expected to take place by the U.S. Treasury during the session.