China and the US 'are about to ride a bumpy journey,' state news agency says

China warned of a "bumpy journey" in trade with the U.S. and "retaliatory measures" a day after Washington blocked MoneyGram's proposed sale to a financial services firm affiliated with Chinese tech giant Alibaba.
"It is not surprising that a number of Chinese companies have hit the buffers in Washington as trade tensions between the two countries are flaring," state news agency Xinhua said in a commentary published on Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, the U.S. government torpedoed MoneyGram's multi-million-dollar merger with Ant Financial, which is controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma.
A U.S. government panel rejected the deal due to national security concerns, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with confidential discussions.