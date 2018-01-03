Cramer: 'You can make a fortune' off of new year predictions from Blackstone's Byron Wien

Investors can make a sizable fortune after listening to Wall Street superstar Byron Wien's surprise predictions for the new year, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

The vice chairman of Blackstone's private wealth solutions group issued an annual note Tuesday with his 10 predicted surprises for 2018. Among them, Wien sees a stock correction this year and Republicans losing both the House and Senate in midterm elections in a referendum on President Donald Trump.

"The great thing about Byron's picks, and I've followed Byron for 30 years ... is when he's wrong, it really doesn't cost you anything. When he's right, you can make a fortune," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Wien is a 50-year veteran of Wall Street. This is his 33rd year giving his views on a number of economic, financial market and political surprises for the year, beginning the tradition when he was chief U.S. investment strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"He's tremendous, he's still got game," said Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money." "Most people don't have any game when they get older."

"He's like Brady," Cramer said, presumably referring to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. "When Brady gets to be 45, he'll have another five rings. I mean it's ridiculous."