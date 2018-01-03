    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Don't sell the stock of Ametek. It's a winner

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Ametek: "What I want to tell you is don't sell. Don't sell. I actually had been working on a big piece about it, so it kind of took the thunder out of things, but you've got a winner there."

    Hormel Foods: "Hormel and Smucker are both working here. I like Hormel. And I'm also going to throw in General Mills. That's a twofer."

    Applied Materials: "It sold off because people feel that there's not enough demand now for flash and that DRAMs are going to fall. I say that it's spent enough time in the wilderness and it's OK to buy."

    Nabors Industries: "That's the worst one of them, but the chart's good. I guess it can go to $9 if oil goes to $65."

    Southern Co.: "Not crazy about Southern. I don't like that nuclear power stuff. Why don't you upgrade to AEP?"

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: Don't sell the stock of Ametek. It's a winner
    Cramer's lightning round: Don't sell the stock of Ametek. It's a winner   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AME
    ---
    HRL
    ---
    AMAT
    ---
    NBR
    ---
    SO
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...