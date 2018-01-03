ISM manufacturing and construction spending both clock gains

In a separate report on Wednesday, the Commerce Department said construction spending rose 0.8 percent to an all-time high of $1.257 trillion in November. Construction spending advanced 2.4 percent on a year-on-year basis.
The manufacturing and construction reports added to data ranging from the labor market to housing and consumer spending in sketching a robust picture of the U.S. economy.
Gross domestic product estimates for the fourth quarter are converging around a 2.8 percent annualized rate. The economy grew at a 3.2 percent pace in the third quarter.
In November, spending on private residential projects soared 1.0 percent to the highest level since February 2007 after rising 0.3 percent in October. The increase was in line with a recent jump in homebuilding and supports the view that housing would boost economic growth in the fourth quarter after acting as a drag on gross domestic product since the April-June period.
Spending on nonresidential structures rebounded 0.9 percent in November after falling 0.2 percent in the prior month. Overall, spending on private construction projects climbed 1.0 percent in November to a record high. That followed a 0.3 percent increase in October.
Outlays on public construction projects rose 0.2 percent in November after jumping 3.5 percent in October. Spending on state and local government construction projects rose 0.7 percent. Federal government construction spending tumbled 4.8 percent.